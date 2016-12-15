Ad
Audi A3 models - not necessarily including the one tested by the JRC (Photo: Audi)

EU finds suspiciously high emissions in Citroen, Audi

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission's in-house science body has found suspicious emissions behaviour in diesel cars from Audi and Citroen.

EUobserver has seen the test results which show much higher emissions when the conditions of the official test are slightly changed.

This indicates that the models were designed to pass the test, but not necessarily to be clean during normal driving.

A spokeswoman for the commission confirmed that the Joint Research Centre (JRC) carried out “a number...

