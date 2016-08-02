Ad
euobserver
Barcelona is often just as warm as emissions test laboratories (20C-30C), but many European places are not (Photo: Julian Cosson)

Car makers caught out on dodgy EU claim

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Witnesses speaking on behalf of the automotive industry have given testimonies to the European Parliament's Dieselgate committee that are inconsistent with information known to the industry for years.

On 13 and 14 July, MEPs questioned representatives of Renault Group and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) as part an their inquiry set up after the Volkswagen emissions fraud scandal.

But the issue of too-high emissions reaches beyond just Volkswagen Group.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law
Switching off emissions filters 'within the law' says car lobby
'Easy to say' EU should have found VW scandal
Dieselgate MEPs unhappy with 'hopeless' commission
Barcelona is often just as warm as emissions test laboratories (20C-30C), but many European places are not (Photo: Julian Cosson)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections