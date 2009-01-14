Ad
euobserver
MEPs are currently looking at measures to regulate credit rating agencies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Report cites need for eurozone central regulator

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report published Wednesday (14 January) cites the need for centralisation of financial regulation in the euro area.

In a televised interview, senior OECD economist and head of the EU desk, Nigel Pain, said one way to achieve this aim "is to have an agency which oversees the work of the existing national supervisors."

"A second way would be to set up a central agency with responsibility for actually supervising the la...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
MEPs are currently looking at measures to regulate credit rating agencies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections