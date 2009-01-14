Report cites need for eurozone central regulator

An Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report published Wednesday (14 January) cites the need for centralisation of financial regulation in the euro area.

In a televised interview, senior OECD economist and head of the EU desk, Nigel Pain, said one way to achieve this aim "is to have an agency which oversees the work of the existing national supervisors."

"A second way would be to set up a central agency with responsibility for actually supervising the la...