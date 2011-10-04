Greek crisis close to claiming first victim in EU banking sector

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia has said it might "restructure" its operations in response to a run on shares caused by exposure to bad Greek debt.
The bank in a statement issued after an emergency meeting in the small hours of Tuesday (3 October) said "the board has asked the CEO to prepare ... the necessay measures to solve structural problems which hamper its operational activities", citing "the size of the portfolio of non-strategic assets [which] structurally weighs down on the group." <...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.