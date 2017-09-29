Ad
Sugar beet is often one of several arable crops that farmers produce, making them more resilient to sudden price drops. (Photo: Heather)

EU 'confident' sugar sector prepared for end of quota

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission thinks Europe's sugar industry is prepared, this weekend, for the end of the decades-old sugar quotas.

"I am confident that, since the end date for sugar quotas was decided, the industry has positioned itself well to benefit from the opportunities which the end of sugar quotas presents," EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said in a press statement on Friday (29 September).

On the same day, commission sources told journalists that the end of the sugar qu...

