Sarkozy pushes for more control of European Central Bank

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, a long-time critic of the European Central Bank's monetary policy, is set to push for a change in the way the Frankfurt-based body is run.

According to the Financial Times, France is working on a three point plan, which should encourage EU states to express their views on the ECB's monetary policy - something that Paris considers "legitimate".

Mr Sarkozy wants the ECB to publish regular minutes of its governing council meetings where interest rat...