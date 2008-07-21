Ad
The French president wants greater co-ordination between the ECB and the eurogroup (Photo: European Community)

Sarkozy pushes for more control of European Central Bank

by Renata Goldirova,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, a long-time critic of the European Central Bank's monetary policy, is set to push for a change in the way the Frankfurt-based body is run.

According to the Financial Times, France is working on a three point plan, which should encourage EU states to express their views on the ECB's monetary policy - something that Paris considers "legitimate".

Mr Sarkozy wants the ECB to publish regular minutes of its governing council meetings where interest rat...

