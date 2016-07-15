'Easy to say' EU should have found VW scandal

A former top EU official told members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal that, even in hindsight, he would not have done anything differently about EU's anti-pollution policy.

“Of course you can easily say now that we could have acted earlier, in a shorter period of time, and we could even have tried to discover defeat devices. But this is easy to say,” said Stavros Dimas in front of the inquiry committee on Thursday (14 July).

Dimas was env...