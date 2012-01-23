Greek debt talks stall ahead of Brussels meeting

Eurozone finance ministers are on Monday (23 January) set to discuss the stalling talks between the Greek government and international banks on accepting losses on their Greek bonds - a key condition for Athens to receive a second bail-out.
Top bankers from the Institute of International Finance left Athens on Saturday - after an extra day of talks - without reaching an agreement and were set to continue negotiations over the phone. The sticking point remains the interest rate of the ne...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here