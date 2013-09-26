Ad
euobserver
Europe alone accounted for two thirds of the global foreign direct investment (FDI) decline (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Europe’s new challenge: Eroding foreign investment

Green Economy
Opinion
by Dan Steinbock, Brussels,

Today foreign direct investment (FDI) is driven by emerging nations and the impending unwinding of US monetary stimulus. In Europe, the lingering debt crisis is reflected in the dramatic plunge of FDI inflows.

In the postwar era, the degree of global economic integration was still relatively low. As a result, international trade played a vital role in global growth. Today, the degree of globalization is broader and deeper. Consequently, foreign direct investment (FDI) is vital to global...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

ECB chief 'not enthusiastic' about eurozone growth
Europe alone accounted for two thirds of the global foreign direct investment (FDI) decline (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections