Europe’s new challenge: Eroding foreign investment

Today foreign direct investment (FDI) is driven by emerging nations and the impending unwinding of US monetary stimulus. In Europe, the lingering debt crisis is reflected in the dramatic plunge of FDI inflows.
In the postwar era, the degree of global economic integration was still relatively low. As a result, international trade played a vital role in global growth. Today, the degree of globalization is broader and deeper. Consequently, foreign direct investment (FDI) is vital to global...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.