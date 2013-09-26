Europe’s new challenge: Eroding foreign investment

Today foreign direct investment (FDI) is driven by emerging nations and the impending unwinding of US monetary stimulus. In Europe, the lingering debt crisis is reflected in the dramatic plunge of FDI inflows.

In the postwar era, the degree of global economic integration was still relatively low. As a result, international trade played a vital role in global growth. Today, the degree of globalization is broader and deeper. Consequently, foreign direct investment (FDI) is vital to global...