euobserver
Coal power plants are rapidly being phased out across the bloc (Photo: Marcel Oosterwijk)

EU fossil-fuel generation 'at lowest level ever'

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

For the first time, the EU sourced less than a quarter of its power from gas, coal, and oil, accounting for only 23 percent.

In a new report published on Friday (10 May) by the energy think tank Ember, April 2024 marked the lowest recorded fossil-fuel usage by the power sector to date, undercutting the previous record of 27 percent in May of the previous year....

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

euobserver

