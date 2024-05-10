EU fossil-fuel generation 'at lowest level ever'

For the first time, the EU sourced less than a quarter of its power from gas, coal, and oil, accounting for only 23 percent.
In a new report published on Friday (10 May) by the energy think tank Ember, April 2024 marked the lowest recorded fossil-fuel usage by the power sector to date, undercutting the previous record of 27 percent in May of the previous year....
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
