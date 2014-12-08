Ad
Member states are likely to push for 'geographic balance' in how projects are funded (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

Project wishlist for Juncker plan worth €1.3 trillion

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Member states have filed some 2,000 projects they consider eligible for the €315bn investment scheme announced by Jean-Claude Juncker, according to a draft report by the EU commission and the European Investment Bank seen by EUobserver.

The investment scheme - which hopes to "leverage" money fifteen-fold, based on €8bn from the EU budget - is supposed to target the riskiest parts of projects and thereby attract public and private investors who would otherwise not chip in.

The 73-p...

Green Economy

