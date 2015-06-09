Ad
euobserver
Greek man reading headlines at Athens kiosk (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

New Greek proposal gets mixed reactions

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek government sent a new proposal to its creditors Tuesday (9 June) but a quick agreement to unblock a €7.2 billion loan remains uncertain.

"An agreement within the coming days is possible," EU commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday but added this will only happen if there is "political will first and foremost on the Greek side, less tactical manoeuvering and more substance".

Noting that divergences remained, especially on pensions cuts and the level o...

Green Economy

Green Economy
