EU opts for minimal increase on eurozone firewall

Finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen Friday (30 March) are set to agree on a German-led minimalistic increase in the eurozone's bail-out capacity, even as strikes in Spain and coalition disagreements in Italy could drive debt costs up to bail-out territory once more.

Speaking at a conference at Copenhagen University on Thursday evening, German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble referred to a total of €800 billion that the eurozone has and will make available "to fight contagion and p...