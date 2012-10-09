Ad
euobserver
Riot police fired tear gas against anti-Merkel protesters (Photo: S.J.Borne)

Merkel to Greece: 'I come here as a friend'

by Valentina Pop and Paul Kidner, Brussels and Athens,

German leader Angela Merkel on Tuesday (9 October) showed sympathy for Greek "pain," as tens of thousands filled the streets, clashed with police and chanted angry slogans.

"I have come here today conscious of the very difficult times, of the pain many people are going through," Merkel told a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

Her visit, the first in five years, came amid widespread street protests and an almost unprecedented security effort.

M...

