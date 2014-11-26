Ad
euobserver
'The good news is that money is out there' (Photo: formulaphoto)

Common European investment programme needed

Green Economy
Opinion
by Peter Kazimir, Brussels,

Investments had to make it to the top of agenda sooner or later. Low growth, deflation risks, high unemployment, and decreasing investments levels indicate that something is still wrong.

The diagnosis and policy prescription is quite clear now – more public and private investments should help us overcome the crisis. We welcome the €315 billion investment plan unveiled on Wednesday (26 November) by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and I believe it is an important step t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Juncker's plan: Making €60bn worth five times more
'The good news is that money is out there' (Photo: formulaphoto)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections