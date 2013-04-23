Barroso: EU austerity has 'reached its limits'

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (22 April) indicated that the EU's budget-slashing response to the economic crisis has run its course.

Speaking in Brussels at a meeting of European think tanks, Barroso commented that "while I think this policy [austerity] is fundamentally right, I think it has reached its limits."

In a reference to rising public discontent at the severity of spending cuts and tax rises, he noted that "a policy to be successful not only has ...