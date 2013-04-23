Ad
euobserver
Barroso - softening the commission's line on austerity (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso: EU austerity has 'reached its limits'

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (22 April) indicated that the EU's budget-slashing response to the economic crisis has run its course.

Speaking in Brussels at a meeting of European think tanks, Barroso commented that "while I think this policy [austerity] is fundamentally right, I think it has reached its limits."

In a reference to rising public discontent at the severity of spending cuts and tax rises, he noted that "a policy to be successful not only has ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Barroso - softening the commission's line on austerity (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Green Economy

