euobserver
Greece used emergency funds to repay the IMF (Photo: flatcap2009)

Is Greece about to default?

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Only a few hours after a Eurogroup meeting which hat-tipped progress in Greece bailout talks, Athens appears to be on the edge of bankruptcy.

The Greek government said on Monday it would repay a €750 million tranche of International monetary fund (IMF) loans. But it emerged, on Tuesday (12 May), that it used €650 million from an IMF emergency account and €100 million from domestic a cash reserve to honour the deadline.

Does it mean Greece is closer than ever to defaulting? \n"The...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

