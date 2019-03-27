Ad
euobserver
Centre-left Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli (l) negotiated on the new EU rules for CO2 emissions of cars and vans. A majority of MEPs had wanted a 40 percent reduction target - much higher than the 30 percent proposed by EU commissioner Miguel Arias Canete (r) (Photo: European Parliament)

Investigation

Inside the secret EU talks on the future of car emissions

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Even when EU politicians clash bitterly about draft legislation in talks behind closed doors, they do so in formal language and in a civilised plenary format.

The three-way negotiations between the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission, known as trilogues, may be held outside the public eye – but there is still plenty room for diplomatic courtesy.

"We highly appreciate the contribution given by 'blah blah blah'," would be a typical beginning of a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInvestigation

Related articles

Revealed: Link between MEPs CO2 votes and domestic car jobs
MEPs back stricter CO2 levels for cars after nail-biter vote
EU ministers seek slightly more ambition in CO2 cars bill
Commission 'non-paper' on car CO2 levels backfires
Centre-left Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli (l) negotiated on the new EU rules for CO2 emissions of cars and vans. A majority of MEPs had wanted a 40 percent reduction target - much higher than the 30 percent proposed by EU commissioner Miguel Arias Canete (r) (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green EconomyInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections