EU commission's counter-Orban claims unlikely to work, NGO says

Hungary's grip on the media and its chilling effects against the opposition will likely obstruct efforts by the European Commission to counter the Fidesz-led government's anti-EU rhetoric, says a leading Budapest-based NGO.

"There is a media landscape now where the government has basically 500 media outlets, all the regional newspapers and the whole entire public broadcast media," Marta Pardavi, who co-chairs the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, told this website on Thursday (28 February)....