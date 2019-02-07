Ad
Anti-Uber taxi protests in London in 2014 (Photo: DAVID HOLT)

EU official: 'weak politicians' appease taxi drivers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission's most senior civil servant on transport issues, Henrik Hololei, has condemned "weak politicians" who protect incumbent taxi companies against new car-sharing initiatives.

Hololei gave a speech in Brussels on Thursday (7 February) about future mobility, and the benefits of car-pooling and car-sharing.

"When it comes to regulatory framework, some old-fashioned, totally non-future-oriented taxi companies can easily kill these initiatives," said Hololei, who i...

