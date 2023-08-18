Ad
Much of Ukraine's coal infrastructure lies in ruins. Plants have been destroyed or damaged, and many mines in territories occupied or shelled by Russia since 2014 are flooded (Photo: Yaroslav Maltsev)

Ukraine's 2035 coal phase-out needs concrete plan now

by Anna Ackerman, Brussels,

In June, at a side event to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Ukraine's deputy minister of energy, Yaroslav Demchenkov, restated the country's determination to close all of its state-owned coal plants by 2035.

The plan was

Author Bio

Anna Ackerman is a board member of Ecoaction and policy analyst at the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

