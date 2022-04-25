Ad
euobserver
Industry groups say a total of 12,000 chemicals could fall under the new restrictions (Photo: Jay Caster)

Thousands of toxic chemicals face EU restrictions

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Thousands of potentially harmful chemicals still in use in food packaging, cosmetics, toys and buildings, could face restrictions soon, according to a new action plan unveiled by the European Commission on Monday (25 April).

The initiative comes after scientists warned chemical pollution had reached dangerous levels for humans and the planet — and has already been welcomed by campaigners as the "largest-ever ban of toxic chemicals" announced by the EU.

The so-called

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby
Europe readies to restrict use of toxic 'forever chemicals'
Industry delayed EU regulation of toxic chemicals
Worrying rows over future EU chemicals policy
Industry groups say a total of 12,000 chemicals could fall under the new restrictions (Photo: Jay Caster)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections