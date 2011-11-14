Berlusconi toppled, Brussels man installed to run Italy

A former EU commissioner has been installed as prime minister of Italy after right-wing leader Silvio Berlusconi bowed to the pressure of financial markets and resigned on Saturday evening.

Mario Monti was appointed head of government by President Georgio Napolitano on Sunday (13 November) to set up a tight cabinet of technocrats with the aim of pushing through radical economic policy changes.

Monti served as internal market and financial services commissioner from 1995 to 1999 an...