Leaked Juncker plan seeks to avoid Greek default

European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker sent a memo to the Greek government on Monday (18 May) outlining proposals to find an agreement in the bailout discussions, according to Greek newspaper To Vima.
The Greek prime minister’s office refused to comment on the leaked document, while EU Commission spokespeople said they "could not confirm" the report but did not deny it.
According to the leaked paper, part of the €7.2 ...
