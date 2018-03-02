Eastern Europeans shy away from Volkswagen's diesel 'fix'

Volkswagen Group (VW) is much more succesful in convincing Dieselgate-affected consumers to have the illegal defeat device removed from their car in western Europe than in eastern Europe.

Consequently, there are still over two million VW diesel cars driving around in the EU whose software has not yet been updated.

VW had promised the European Commission that it would give all 8.5 million affected cars the software update – although it is not entirely clear what that update entails...