euobserver
Volkswagen cars with software that allowed it to cheat on the official emissions test - not necessarily the one pictured - are being recalled (Photo: Volkswagen AG)

Infographic

Eastern Europeans shy away from Volkswagen's diesel 'fix'

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, graphics by EDJNET, Brussels,

Volkswagen Group (VW) is much more succesful in convincing Dieselgate-affected consumers to have the illegal defeat device removed from their car in western Europe than in eastern Europe.

Consequently, there are still over two million VW diesel cars driving around in the EU whose software has not yet been updated.

VW had promised the European Commission that it would give all 8.5 million affected cars the software update – although it is not entirely clear what that update entails...

Dieselgate

Author Bio

The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a new platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.

Volkswagen cars with software that allowed it to cheat on the official emissions test - not necessarily the one pictured - are being recalled (Photo: Volkswagen AG)

