North Sea gas leak 'from hell' enters third day

A North Sea platform, owned by French oil giant Total, has been leaking gas off the coast of Scotland for the past three days.
All 238 personnel have been evacuated from the Elgin platform, which is located 240 km off Aberdeen, fearing an explosion from a sheen of gas condensate - a light hydrocarbon liquid-from-gas - floating on the water's surface.
Power on the platform has been switched off and extraction has been stopped on the nearby Franklin and West Franklin gas fields. N...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
