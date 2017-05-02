Ad
euobserver
Monsanto emails suggest that studies that showed adverse health outcomes were played down. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Investigation

EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'

Investigations
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Vincent Harmsen, Brussels,

The EU's conclusion that a potentially dangerous weed-killer was safe to sell was partially based on scientific evidence that was written or influenced by Monsanto, the manufacturer of the product, an investigation by EUobserver and Dutch magazine OneWorld has revealed.

Earlier this year, a US court released a cache of hundreds of Monsanto's internal emails that showed the firm's involvement in at least two academic reports on glyphosate, sold under the trade name Roundup.

A Mons...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Related articles

MEPs urge Juncker not to renew glyphosate licence
Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study
EU proposes temporary approval of controversial weed-killer
Belgian ministers take action in EU weed killer dispute
Monsanto emails suggest that studies that showed adverse health outcomes were played down. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections