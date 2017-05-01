Denmark clinches Europol 'backdoor' deal

Denmark is leaving Europol on Monday (1 May), but thanks to a last-minute agreement it will still have access to EU police agency's databases.
The decision to leave was taken by Danish voters in a referendum in December 2015, when they decided to keep a so-called opt-out from EU cooperation on justice and home affairs issues.
The government and the EU immediately sought to guarantee some Danish participation in the agenc...
