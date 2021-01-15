Ad
Potential for future pandemics? 'Extremely high,' MEPs told

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Biodiversity loss and climate change have exacerbated both the risk and incidence of non-human crossover diseases - but experts consider that escaping "the era of pandemics" is still possible.

Almost all modern-time pandemics are caused by zoonoses, an infectious disease that jumps from animals or insects to humans. These include Covid-19, HIV, Ebola, Zika, SARS and avian flu.

However, it is estimated that there are about 1.7 m...

