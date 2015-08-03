Ad
The stock exchange is opening after five weeks of closure (Photo: Wayne Lam (Ramius))

Athens stock exchange to reopen

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The Greek stock market opens Monday (3 August) after five weeks of closure meanwhile the political tensions surrounding the Greek crisis continue to simmer as the French finance minister criticises his German counterpart for 'Grexit' plans.

Heavy losses are expected as trading in the Athens bourse resumes after being closed since 26 June just before capital controls were imposed to stop the flight of money out of the country when Greece and its creditors failed to reach a deal.

