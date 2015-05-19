Ad
Air pollution claims many lives annually (Photo: David Leo Veksler)

Coal, oil, gas subsidies higher than public health spending

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Around 1.6 million premature deaths would be prevented annually if the world's governments stopped subsidising fossil fuels, a study by four researchers from the International Monetary Fund found.

The most relative gains could be made in eastern Europe and Turkey, where 60 percent of the people who die as a result of air pollution are estimated could be saved.

The IMF study, published Monday (18 May), calculated the “true costs” of the widespread practice of giving tax benefits an...

