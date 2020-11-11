Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules

Italy has been "systematically and persistently" exceeding daily and annual limits of particulate matter pollution permitted by EU rules, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday (10 November).

From 2008 to 2017, "the daily and annual limit values for PM10 particulate matter were very regularly exceeded'' in several Italian cities, the court said.

The ECJ concluded that Italy has "manifestly failed" to adopt timely measures to tackle pollution as required by the timefr...