It is estimated that air pollution in Italy costs €1,535 per person annually (Photo: gnuckx)

Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Italy has been "systematically and persistently" exceeding daily and annual limits of particulate matter pollution permitted by EU rules, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday (10 November).

From 2008 to 2017, "the daily and annual limit values for PM10 particulate matter were very regularly exceeded'' in several Italian cities, the court said.

The ECJ concluded that Italy has "manifestly failed" to adopt timely measures to tackle pollution as required by the timefr...



Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.



