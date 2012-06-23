Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will gather in Brussels at the end of next week (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Eurozone-four promise 1% of GDP to stimulate growth

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A high-profile meeting of the eurozone's biggest economies on Friday (22 June) saw commitment to boost growth by adopting measures worth €130 billion, but disagreement on eurobonds and how to fund ailing banks.

"The first objective we agree on is to relaunch growth, investments and to create jobs," said Italian leader Mario Monti after meeting his counterparts from France, Germany and Spain.

"We want there to be a significant European growth package, that is worth about 1 percent ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Hollande to confront Merkel on eurobonds at EU summit
Commission fast-tracks EU 'project bonds' to spur growth
EU leaders will gather in Brussels at the end of next week (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections