Eurozone-four promise 1% of GDP to stimulate growth

A high-profile meeting of the eurozone's biggest economies on Friday (22 June) saw commitment to boost growth by adopting measures worth €130 billion, but disagreement on eurobonds and how to fund ailing banks.

"The first objective we agree on is to relaunch growth, investments and to create jobs," said Italian leader Mario Monti after meeting his counterparts from France, Germany and Spain.

"We want there to be a significant European growth package, that is worth about 1 percent ...