euobserver
Italy's 10-year bond has climbed to 6.06 percent (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italy proposes 'semi-automatic' funding to avert bail-out

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Debt-stricken Italy is pushing for a "semi-automatic mechanism" to lower eurozone countries' borrowing costs compared to Germany in a veiled admission that it is also heading for a bail-out.

"The idea is to possibly discuss at the Eurogroup/Ecofin this week mechanisms which would be triggered semi-automatically when spreads widen too much, with the aim to reduce them," Italy's EU affairs minister Enzo Moavero told reporters in Brussels on Monday (18 June).

He said the idea was o...

