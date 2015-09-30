Ad
euobserver
700,000 Seat cars also equipped with cheat systems (Photo: Patrick Nouhailler)

Other carmakers and EU in the hot seat on VW scandal

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The emissions testing scandal has spread to the whole Volkswagen group after Spanish carmaker Seat admitted on Tuesday (29 September) that 700,000 of its cars were also equipped with electronic systems designed to cheat pollution tests.

VW's new boss, Matthias Mueller, announced, also on Tuesday, that the German group will recall up to 11 million cars "to have that contained illegal software refitted”.

The plan concerns 5 million Vokswagens, 2.1 million Audis, 1.2 million Skodas, ...

VW scandal could prompt agreement on new tests
Commission delays moves against VW
