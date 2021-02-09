EU gears up to roll out recovery funds - but not before summer

The European Parliament is set to give the green light on Tuesday (9 February) to the rules for paying out €672.5bn to member states under the EU's recovery fund aimed to alleviate the economic impact of Covid-19.

But the disbursement of the funds will still take months to start.

EU officials on Monday said that no decision on releasing the funds can be taken before the so-called "own resources" decision is approved by EU countries.

The new own-resources limit, agreed by ...