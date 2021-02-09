Ad
euobserver
Each EU member state national plan to access the funds needs to include a minimum of 37 percent of expenditure related to climate: decarbonised transport and charging stations are some of the ideas (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

EU gears up to roll out recovery funds - but not before summer

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament is set to give the green light on Tuesday (9 February) to the rules for paying out €672.5bn to member states under the EU's recovery fund aimed to alleviate the economic impact of Covid-19.

But the disbursement of the funds will still take months to start.

EU officials on Monday said that no decision on releasing the funds can be taken before the so-called "own resources" decision is approved by EU countries.

The new own-resources limit, agreed by ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Recovery plan slammed for failing to tackle climate crisis
EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit
EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
Spanish vs Dutch views on the EU Recovery Fund
Each EU member state national plan to access the funds needs to include a minimum of 37 percent of expenditure related to climate: decarbonised transport and charging stations are some of the ideas (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections