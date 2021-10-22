EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears

EU leaders on Thursday (21 October) called for an "ambitious global response to climate change" to keep the 1.5 degrees global warming limit within reach - ahead of the much-awaited COP26 climate conference in Scotland later this month.

The statement comes after UN researchers concluded that the projected global increase in coal, oil and gas production by 2030 is inconsistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement commitments.

"There is still time to limit long-term warming to 1.5 degrees,...