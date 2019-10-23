Ad
euobserver
Number of bee colonies declined by more than 50 percent in some member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs demand harder EU rules on bee protection

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament rejected, on Wednesday (23 October), a proposal from the European Commission and member states which maintain old guidelines for the evaluation of pesticides without ensuring protection of bees.

The vote in parliament aimed to implement higher safeguarding standards for bees and other pollinators, which were already proposed by the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) in 2013.

Th...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

euobserver

