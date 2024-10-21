Oil major Repsol halts green hydrogen plans in Spain, blaming windfall tax

Spanish oil giant Repsol announced on Monday (21 October) it was halting all major green hydrogen projects in Spain and moving some of the plans to Portugal.
The projects had the capacity to produce 350 megawatts (MW) of green hydrogen through electrolysis— a method that uses electrical energy to split water into oxygen and hydrogen for industrial use. <...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
