Ad
euobserver
Repsol's decision jeopardises Spain’s ambition to produce 12 gigawatts of green hydrogen by the end of the decade. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Oil major Repsol halts green hydrogen plans in Spain, blaming windfall tax

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Spanish oil giant Repsol announced on Monday (21 October) it was halting all major green hydrogen projects in Spain and moving some of the plans to Portugal. 

The projects had the capacity to produce 350 megawatts (MW) of green hydrogen through electrolysis— a method that uses electrical energy to split water into oxygen and hydrogen for industrial use. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU pushes 'network of partnership' for African green hydrogen
The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy
EU bets big on fossil hydrogen and carbon storage
EU's hydrogen strategy needs 'reality check', say auditors
Repsol's decision jeopardises Spain’s ambition to produce 12 gigawatts of green hydrogen by the end of the decade. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections