Ad
euobserver
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson is touting green industrialisation and hydrogen investment as part of a week-long tour of southern Africa (Photo: European Commission)

EU pushes 'network of partnership' for African green hydrogen

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s energy policy chief, Kadri Simson, has unveiled three EU-funded green hydrogen programmes in Namibia, as part of a week-long tour of southern Africa focused on pushing green industrialisation in the region. 

At the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Hydrogen: Namibia's 'green' gold rush?
EU's hydrogen strategy needs 'reality check', say auditors
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson is touting green industrialisation and hydrogen investment as part of a week-long tour of southern Africa (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsEuroscopicInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections