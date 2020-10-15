Ad
Over half of methane emissions in the EU come from agriculture (Photo: caese)

EU Commission methane plan lacks binding agriculture targets

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is seeking to slash methane emissions, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide.

On Wednesday (14 October), it unveiled a new strategy it says will help meet the 2050 climate change targets as part of its European Green Deal.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said methane emissions need to be reduced by a third, in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent over the next decade.

