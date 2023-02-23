French bank BNP Paribas sued over fossil-fuel lending

Three organisations are suing the Eurozone's biggest bank, BNP Paribas, over oil and gas financing — in what is the first case of a commercial bank being sued over its fossil-fuel lending.

Climate organisations Oxfam, Friends of the Earth and Notre Affaire à Tous said in a statement on Thursday (23 February) that the bank has a duty to prevent environmental harm.

"BNP Paribas continues to write new blank cheques to the largest fossil-fuel companies without setting any conditions ...