BNP Paribas is France’s biggest fossil-fuel lender, and one of the biggest in Europe behind only Deutsche Bank (Photo: Can Pac Swire, Flickr)

French bank BNP Paribas sued over fossil-fuel lending

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Three organisations are suing the Eurozone's biggest bank, BNP Paribas, over oil and gas financing — in what is the first case of a commercial bank being sued over its fossil-fuel lending.

Climate organisations Oxfam, Friends of the Earth and Notre Affaire à Tous said in a statement on Thursday (23 February) that the bank has a duty to prevent environmental harm.

"BNP Paribas continues to write new blank cheques to the largest fossil-fuel companies without setting any conditions ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

