France seeks 'nuclear alliance' at EU energy meeting

France is building an alliance of pro-nuclear states to advocate for expanding nuclear power in the bloc.

EU energy ministers are meeting on Monday and Tuesday (27 and 28 February) to discuss issues ranging from security of supply to the upcoming electricity market reform.

But on the sidelines, French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher has invited 12 other countries on Tuesday to discuss a "nuclear alliance."

"I would like to remind you that nuclear power represents ...