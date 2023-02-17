Is Sweden doing too little for 'earthquake diplomacy' with Ankara?

The catastrophic earthquake in Turkey has put on hold its row with Sweden on Nato expansion — but is Stockholm missing an opportunity to really mend relations?
Ever since the twin Swedish and Finnish bids to join Nato were filed in May last year, Turkey has doubled down on its conditions to accept the two countries as new members.
Last July, Turkey gave Sweden a list of 33 names of exiled Turkish dissidents of mostly Kurdish orig...
Rasmus Canbäck is a journalist with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.
