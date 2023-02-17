Ad
euobserver
Nato summit chamber in Brussels (Photo: Nato)

Analysis

Is Sweden doing too little for 'earthquake diplomacy' with Ankara?

EU & the World
by Rasmus Canbäck, Stockholm,

The catastrophic earthquake in Turkey has put on hold its row with Sweden on Nato expansion — but is Stockholm missing an opportunity to really mend relations?

Ever since the twin Swedish and Finnish bids to join Nato were filed in May last year, Turkey has doubled down on its conditions to accept the two countries as new members.

Last July, Turkey gave Sweden a list of 33 names of exiled Turkish dissidents of mostly Kurdish orig...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Rasmus Canbäck is a journalist with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.

Related articles

No sign of quick Nato deal, as Turkey and Sweden dig in
After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdoğan's failures
EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
Eight EU states press for more Turkey-style migrant swap deals
Nato summit chamber in Brussels (Photo: Nato)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Rasmus Canbäck is a journalist with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections