Thursday

16th Feb 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures

  • In the earthquake's aftermath, Turkey has responded painstakingly slowly with relief efforts and has at times blocked essential civic information, notably by imposing a 12-hour blackout on Twitter (Photo: EU Commission)

By

Listen to article

Two decades of autocratic rule have both augmented the devastation by Turkey's earthquake and weakened the government's response to it.

While the EU rushes to provide emergency and reconstruction support, it should question Turkey's autocratic credentials as the cause for this failure.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • During his 20 years at the helm, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has amassed powers, silenced critics, and taken over independent media, with devastating effects (Photo: nato.int)

In 1755, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the city of Lisbon, killing nearly 40,000 of its 275,000 inhabitants, and destroying most of the city. The disaster also upset Portuguese politics and unravelled its global empire, by diverting colonial resources to rebuild the city.

Among Europe's intellectuals, the tragedy ushered in enlightenment ideas of a just world created by humankind instead of God. The aftermath of last week's earthquake in Turkey could prompt similar questions to autocratic leaders, claiming they are somehow better than democracies at "getting things done".

One week after Turkey's earthquake left more than 30,000 people dead, hope of survival has been replaced by public anger. For two decades, Turkey's government has failed to enforce its own construction requirements, resulting in catastrophic building collapses.

In the earthquake's aftermath, it has responded painstakingly slowly with relief efforts and has at times blocked essential civic information, notably by imposing a 12-hour blackout on Twitter. Citizens have become so frustrated that Austrian and German emergency workers were forced to suspend rescue efforts for fear of public violence.

Turkey's failure to prepare for and respond to earthquakes raises the question of whether its increasingly autocratic leadership is to blame. During his 20 years at the helm, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has amassed powers, silenced critics, and taken over independent media, with devastating effects.

He has been blamed for Turkey's disastrous economic record, its involvement in neighbouring wars, and a corrupt system of government that literally kills. His government's lack of accountability, moreover, offers no hope of learning from the disaster.

Not long ago, strongmen such as Erdoğan, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin were seen as the better problem solvers, unhindered by the slow compromises of democratic politics. Their quick decision-making powers and full control of government allegedly offered a better response to natural disasters, public health emergencies, and longer-term climate and security threats.

Strong men prove weak

But in a time of global health, security, financial, environmental and energy crises, the appeal of autocratic leadership has lost much of its glow. China's failed zero-Covid policy and Putin's backfiring invasion of Ukraine are the clearest mishaps of autocratic rule.

So is Sri Lanka's economic collapse, caused by its dynastic and corrupt president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. As is the failure of Lebanon's corrupt clique to get to grips with the 2020 Port of Beirut explosion.

In even worse cases of autocratic mismanagement, Afghanistan's Taliban and Syria's Bashar al-Assad have refused outside help altogether in the face of mass starvation.

Some critics retort that autocrats deal better with security crises. They point at the successes of El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele to suppress youth gangs, of Filipino former president Rodrigo Duterte to combat drug trade, and of Mali's military government to fight jihadists. Each has sacrificed democracy to enable a security quick fix.

However, such human rights violations leave deep scars in society and ultimately backfire. A recent study found that 71 percent of violent extremists in Africa had radicalised after suffering human rights abuses by their government.

These cases suggest that democracies struggle to convince citizens of their positive value. The EU and its member states should point out how democracy has allowed them to weather the Covid-19 crisis better than dictatorships; that democratic activism at home has made the EU a green leader abroad, contributing far more than China to fight the global climate crisis; that since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine the EU has acted in unity, without falling for the alleged inertia to which autocrats like Putin once said democracies would succumb; and that while doing so, the EU has simultaneously stood strong in the midst of a security, energy and inflation crisis, without trampling on the rights of its citizens.

In short, the EU needs a new democracy narrative.

That narrative should explain how democracy manages crises better than autocracies because of the free flow of information, the power to adjust policy errors through open debate, and the ability to replace leaders that fail. This message should ring clear as the EU offers support to Turkey's people.

It should, however, do so humbly, acknowledging that its own democracies are not perfect and being mindful not to politicise humanitarian aid. Crises have historically been an opportunity to press for more accountable leadership. The EU should seize it.

Author bio

Sam van der Staak is director for Europe at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Turkey's EU-funded detention centres ripe with abuse: NGO
  2. Why EU can't count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers
  3. Bülent Keneş: Nato must call Turkey's bluff on my extradition
  4. Sweden risks wrath of Erdoğan over extradition snub
Turkey's EU-funded detention centres ripe with abuse: NGO

Afghan and Syrian nationals are being abused at EU-funded removal centres in Turkey amid a lack of proper monitoring, says Human Rights Watch. The findings come at a time when Turkey is deporting large numbers of Afghans back to Kabul.

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

Latest News

  1. MEPs adopt 'historic' resolution on ECB
  2. Far-right opposed EU ethics body to fight corruption
  3. After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures
  4. Corruption in the family
  5. On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work
  6. EU renewing ban on sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary
  7. MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence
  8. EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us