The commission launched its anti-subsidy investigation in October last year (Photo: QuantFoto)

EU slams tariff on Chinese electric cars, raising tension

Green Economy
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The EU will impose new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, following provisional conclusions of an anti-subsidy investigation into the Chinese car industry, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (12 June). 

The new tariffs will increase import duties on Chinese-made battery powered electric vehicles (or BEVs) from 10 to up to 38 percent, depend...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

