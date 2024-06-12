EU slams tariff on Chinese electric cars, raising tension

The EU will impose new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, following provisional conclusions of an anti-subsidy investigation into the Chinese car industry, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (12 June).
The new tariffs will increase import duties on Chinese-made battery powered electric vehicles (or BEVs) from 10 to up to 38 percent, depend...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.