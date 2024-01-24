EU presents economic security plan, amid China rivalry

The European Commission has tabled a proposal to strengthen so-called 'economic security' in the bloc.

"The simple observation is that there is fierce competition worldwide for the technologies that we need the most," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager told press on Wednesday (24 January).

"Europe cannot be the playground for bigger players. We need to be able to play ourselves," she added.

The plan consists of a wide range of measures, including stricter checks ...