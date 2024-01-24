Ad
euobserver
Margrethe Vestager: 'Europe cannot be the playground for bigger players. We need to be able to play ourselves' (Photo: European Commission)

EU presents economic security plan, amid China rivalry

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Commission has tabled a proposal to strengthen so-called 'economic security' in the bloc.

"The simple observation is that there is fierce competition worldwide for the technologies that we need the most," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager told press on Wednesday (24 January).

"Europe cannot be the playground for bigger players. We need to be able to play ourselves," she added.

The plan consists of a wide range of measures, including stricter checks ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

