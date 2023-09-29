EU states to agree on asylum crisis bill, say EU officials

Senior EU officials insist a majority of EU states support tougher asylum reforms after Germany decided to drop its veto despite a last minute reported backlash from Italy.
The back and forth followed a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels on Thursday (28 September) amid speculation Berlin's objections to a crisis regulation would derail a deadline to enter negotiations with the European Parliament to overhaul the EU's asylum rules.
"There are no main obstacle left. We will r...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
