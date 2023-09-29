Ad
euobserver
Critics says the new laws will lead to more detention (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent)

EU states to agree on asylum crisis bill, say EU officials

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Senior EU officials insist a majority of EU states support tougher asylum reforms after Germany decided to drop its veto despite a last minute reported backlash from Italy.

The back and forth followed a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels on Thursday (28 September) amid speculation Berlin's objections to a crisis regulation would derail a deadline to enter negotiations with the European Parliament to overhaul the EU's asylum rules.

"There are no main obstacle left. We will r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration
EU creating new incentive for illegal pushbacks
Critics says the new laws will lead to more detention (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections