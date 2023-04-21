Italian central bank chief warns against raising rates 'too much'

Italy's central bank chief Ignazio Visco has warned against further raising interest rates to tackle inflation, in a lecture at the University College London on Thursday (20 April).

"It is wrong to do too much. The risk of doing too much is at least as large as doing too little," he said in a lecture hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). "It generates financial risks and could cause people to suffer greatly."

The European Central Bank (ECB) is ...