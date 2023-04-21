Ad
According to Italy chief central banker, Ignazio Visco, inflation in the eurozone is not caused by high demand or wage growth but is now driven by high-profit margins (Photo: Wikimedia)

Italian central bank chief warns against raising rates 'too much'

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Italy's central bank chief Ignazio Visco has warned against further raising interest rates to tackle inflation, in a lecture at the University College London on Thursday (20 April).

"It is wrong to do too much. The risk of doing too much is at least as large as doing too little," he said in a lecture hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). "It generates financial risks and could cause people to suffer greatly."

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

