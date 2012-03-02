Ad
euobserver
Crisis - what crisis? EU leaders share a moment of levity during the family photo at this week's summit (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU leaders told to practice what they preach on economy

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Top EU officials on Friday (2 March) urged national leaders to implement their fine talk on jobs and growth, in the first mild-mannered summit after months of high tension on the euro crisis.

"A drama-free summit was not a bad thing. Precisely because there was no drama, we can now focus on structural reforms for youth unemployment, small and medium enterprises, project bonds and the roll-out of broadband," EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told a press conference at the end of ...




